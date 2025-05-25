Tragic Electrocution Highlights Park Safety Concerns in Delhi
A nine-year-old boy named Aryaman Chaudhary died from electrocution while playing in a park in Delhi's Kalkaji area. The incident occurred when he touched an open electric switchboard. Authorities have registered a case of negligence and are investigating to identify those responsible for park maintenance.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, as a nine-year-old child was electrocuted while playing in a local park, authorities reported on Sunday.
The incident occurred Saturday night when Aryaman Chaudhary, while at an MCD park, accidentally touched an exposed electric switchboard while attempting to retrieve his ball, according to police.
Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the boy was declared dead on arrival by doctors. A case has been registered under negligence-related sections of the BNS, and police are investigating who bears the responsibility for the park's electric infrastructure. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has yet to respond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India says Pak claims of critical infrastructure damage 'completely false'.
Newark Air Traffic Control Outages Reveal Aging Infrastructure's Impact on Flights
Secure by design: Blockchain-AI hybrid delivers fault-tolerant medical infrastructure
Devastating Floods Ravage Mogadishu, Claiming Lives and Altering Infrastructure
AI's Evolution: From Infrastructure to Intelligent Agents