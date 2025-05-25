Tragic Electrocution Highlights Park Safety Concerns in Delhi

A tragic incident unfolded in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, as a nine-year-old child was electrocuted while playing in a local park, authorities reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred Saturday night when Aryaman Chaudhary, while at an MCD park, accidentally touched an exposed electric switchboard while attempting to retrieve his ball, according to police.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the boy was declared dead on arrival by doctors. A case has been registered under negligence-related sections of the BNS, and police are investigating who bears the responsibility for the park's electric infrastructure. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has yet to respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)