Tragic Electrocution Highlights Park Safety Concerns in Delhi

A nine-year-old boy named Aryaman Chaudhary died from electrocution while playing in a park in Delhi's Kalkaji area. The incident occurred when he touched an open electric switchboard. Authorities have registered a case of negligence and are investigating to identify those responsible for park maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 16:26 IST
Tragic Electrocution Highlights Park Safety Concerns in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, as a nine-year-old child was electrocuted while playing in a local park, authorities reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred Saturday night when Aryaman Chaudhary, while at an MCD park, accidentally touched an exposed electric switchboard while attempting to retrieve his ball, according to police.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the boy was declared dead on arrival by doctors. A case has been registered under negligence-related sections of the BNS, and police are investigating who bears the responsibility for the park's electric infrastructure. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has yet to respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

