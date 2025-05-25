Left Menu

Controversy Swells Over Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's Aid Plans

Swiss authorities are considering a legal investigation into the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a U.S.-backed organization planning aid distribution in Gaza. A Swiss NGO has challenged GHF's impartiality, while the UN opposes its plan. GHF claims adherence to humanitarian principles, denying support for forced civilian relocation.

25-05-2025
Swiss authorities announced on Sunday their consideration of a potential legal investigation into the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a U.S.-backed organization aiming to oversee aid distribution in Gaza.

The inquiry follows a request from a Swiss NGO questioning GHF's neutrality and impartiality, claims echoed by the UN. GHF maintains it adheres to humanitarian principles, stating it would never endorse forced civilian relocation.

Meanwhile, Israel has resumed some aid deliveries to Gaza, halted since March 2. The investigation focuses on whether GHF's operational plans align with Swiss laws and international humanitarian standards, particularly concerning the use of private security companies in aid distribution.

