Arson Attack in Mumbai: Man Arrested, Three at Large

In a chilling incident in western Mumbai, police have apprehended a 22-year-old man, while three others remain at large for an arson attack aimed at a woman and her family, according to officials on Sunday.

The blaze erupted in Julie Kewat's home in Borivali West on May 14, initially appearing accidental. However, CCTV evidence revealed a deliberate act involving four individuals who set the house and a nearby two-wheeler aflame, authorities disclosed.

This violent act stemmed from a confrontation between Kewat's son and a local from Ganpat Patil Nagar. The perpetrators targeted the family in a murder attempt while they slept. A case of attempted murder has been filed, with efforts ongoing to locate the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)