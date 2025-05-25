Arson Attack in Mumbai: Man Arrested, Three at Large
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an arson attack on a house in Mumbai, intended to harm a woman and her family. Police are searching for three more suspects, all involved in a conspiratorial attempt to kill the family following a local dispute.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling incident in western Mumbai, police have apprehended a 22-year-old man, while three others remain at large for an arson attack aimed at a woman and her family, according to officials on Sunday.
The blaze erupted in Julie Kewat's home in Borivali West on May 14, initially appearing accidental. However, CCTV evidence revealed a deliberate act involving four individuals who set the house and a nearby two-wheeler aflame, authorities disclosed.
This violent act stemmed from a confrontation between Kewat's son and a local from Ganpat Patil Nagar. The perpetrators targeted the family in a murder attempt while they slept. A case of attempted murder has been filed, with efforts ongoing to locate the remaining suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
