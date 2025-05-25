Left Menu

Controversy Over Rename: Ramanagara to Bengaluru South Sparks Debate

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has criticized the government's decision to rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district, questioning the motivations tied to real estate interests. The cabinet's decision has led to debates about cultural preservation and political motivations, with allegations of sidelining local heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 17:26 IST
Controversy Over Rename: Ramanagara to Bengaluru South Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's decision to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South has ignited a political storm, raising questions about the government's motives. BJP President B Y Vijayendra suggests a potential real estate agenda behind the move, while Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's role is being scrutinized.

The Cabinet's approval for the name change has drawn criticism, especially from Ramanagara's residents, who see it as a slight to their district's historical significance. Critics argue that renaming alone cannot drive development and express concerns over political maneuvering.

Adding fuel to the controversy, the government's appointment of actress Tamannaah Bhatia as Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited's brand ambassador for a hefty fee has been criticized, with concerns over cultural representation and fiscal priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025