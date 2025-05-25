Controversy Over Rename: Ramanagara to Bengaluru South Sparks Debate

Karnataka's decision to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South has ignited a political storm, raising questions about the government's motives. BJP President B Y Vijayendra suggests a potential real estate agenda behind the move, while Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's role is being scrutinized.

The Cabinet's approval for the name change has drawn criticism, especially from Ramanagara's residents, who see it as a slight to their district's historical significance. Critics argue that renaming alone cannot drive development and express concerns over political maneuvering.

Adding fuel to the controversy, the government's appointment of actress Tamannaah Bhatia as Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited's brand ambassador for a hefty fee has been criticized, with concerns over cultural representation and fiscal priorities.

