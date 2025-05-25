Left Menu

Hidden Camera Scandal: Shop Owner Arrested in Shahdol

A clothing shop owner in Shahdol, Narayan Gupta, was arrested after installing a hidden camera in the shop's changing room to film women. His minor son shared some of the videos, leading to a viral scandal. The police detained both and filed charges under various sections.

In a disturbing case from Shahdol district, a clothing shop owner faced arrest for installing a hidden camera in his shop's changing room to record unsuspecting women, according to local police statements on Sunday.

The suspect, Narayan Gupta, was found to have positioned the camera himself, subsequently watching the illicit footage on his computer. The situation escalated when his minor son allegedly shared some of these recordings with acquaintances, sparking a widespread scandal.

A viral video brought the matter to public attention, prompting a formal complaint by Krishnapal Singh Bais. Police responded swiftly, discovering the camera and drawing charges against Gupta, who was detained Saturday evening. An ongoing investigation continues to unravel further details in the case.

