Mizoram's Biometric Plan for Myanmar Refugees Gains Momentum

The Mizoram government is set to collect biometric details of more than 33,000 refugees from Myanmar residing in the state, as per a home department official. The initiative follows a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Lalduhoma, where they discussed the rectification of a digital portal for data collection.

The original format for gathering biometric data faced delays due to its unsuitability for Myanmar refugees, who are classified as displaced and sheltered on humanitarian grounds. A demonstration portal has been shown and awaits approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) before the enrollment can commence. Mizoram is home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar's Chin state, highlighting the need for efficient data collection.

In recent discussions, the reimbursement of Rs 5.23 crore to Assam Rifles for vacated buildings and potential support under Mizoram's 'Bana Kaih' scheme were also addressed. Additionally, issues around the Mizo Territorial Army and the pending Mizoram Maintenance of Household Registers Bill were discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)