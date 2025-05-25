Left Menu

Mizoram's Biometric Plan for Myanmar Refugees Gains Momentum

The Mizoram government plans to collect biometric details of over 33,000 Myanmar refugees. Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed Chief Minister Lalduhoma about the completion of a portal for this purpose. The collection process was delayed due to format issues, but a new format is expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:28 IST
Mizoram's Biometric Plan for Myanmar Refugees Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government is set to collect biometric details of more than 33,000 refugees from Myanmar residing in the state, as per a home department official. The initiative follows a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Lalduhoma, where they discussed the rectification of a digital portal for data collection.

The original format for gathering biometric data faced delays due to its unsuitability for Myanmar refugees, who are classified as displaced and sheltered on humanitarian grounds. A demonstration portal has been shown and awaits approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) before the enrollment can commence. Mizoram is home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar's Chin state, highlighting the need for efficient data collection.

In recent discussions, the reimbursement of Rs 5.23 crore to Assam Rifles for vacated buildings and potential support under Mizoram's 'Bana Kaih' scheme were also addressed. Additionally, issues around the Mizo Territorial Army and the pending Mizoram Maintenance of Household Registers Bill were discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025