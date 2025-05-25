Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Delhi Park: Child's Shocking Death Raises Safety Concerns

A tragic incident occurred in a southeast Delhi park where a nine-year-old boy named Aryaman Chaudhary was electrocuted. The boy accidentally touched an open electric switchboard while playing, which led to his death. Negligence and delayed medical response have come under scrutiny. Investigation is ongoing.

A tragic incident unfolded in a southeast Delhi park where a nine-year-old boy, identified as Aryaman Chaudhary, lost his life after being electrocuted. The police confirmed that the child encountered an open electric switchboard at the park, leading to his untimely death.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Aryaman was playing near an electric pole. He attempted to retrieve his ball when he came into contact with the exposed switchboard, receiving a fatal electric shock. Despite immediate efforts by locals and his family to save him, the boy was declared dead at the hospital.

Authorities have registered a case under negligence-related sections to determine who was responsible for maintaining the electrical safety of the park. Eyewitness accounts highlighted the lack of timely medical aid, raising concerns about infrastructure safety and emergency response times in the area. No comment has been received yet from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

