Polish Safety in Iran Amidst Conflict Concerns

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk assures that Polish citizens in Iran are currently safe, while preparing for potential conflict scenarios. The staff at the Polish embassy in Tehran is also secure. Emphasizing the importance of unity, Tusk sought to reassure citizens about their security amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has assured the public that Polish citizens residing in Iran, including the staff at the Polish embassy in Tehran, are currently safe amidst the ongoing conflict situation.

In a statement, Tusk emphasized that Poland is well-prepared for various potential scenarios, underlining the importance of unity among Poles in response to security tensions.

Poland remains vigilant and ready to respond as necessary to ensure the continued safety and security of its citizens abroad, as geopolitical tensions persist.

