Empowering Young Lawyers: IYC Launches Legal Fellowship

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) legal department introduced a groundbreaking fellowship programme targeting young lawyers, as confirmed by officials on Sunday.

Unveiled at a national conclave at Indira Bhawan, the programme attracted over 400 legal professionals. The IYC aims to groom and support passionate young advocates committed to legal activism and social justice. Through structured mentorship and training, participants will be better equipped to drive legal advocacy within underserved communities and contribute to meaningful policy reform.

Prominent figures like IYC National President Uday Chib and senior advocate Vivek Tankha addressed attendees, calling for a youth-led legal movement rooted in the Constitution. The conclave concluded with a pledge to build a committed network of informed young advocates across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)