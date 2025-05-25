Left Menu

Horrific Dombivali Abduction: Teen's Ordeal Unveiled

A 15-year-old girl from Dombivali, Thane district, was confined by a man known to her family, raped, forced into abortion, and prostitution. Four arrests have been made, but the main accused remains at large. The crime was uncovered by local workers, leading to police intervention and the girl's rescue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident of abduction and abuse has emerged from Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district, involving a 15-year-old girl. She was confined for two months by a man known to her family, repeatedly raped, and coerced into an abortion and prostitution.

The disturbing details came to light when local workers learned of her predicament, prompting a police raid and her subsequent rescue. Four individuals have been arrested, although the main perpetrator remains elusive. The teenage victim had left home after a disagreement with her mother and was manipulated into accompanying the primary accused.

The case is now under intense investigation with charges filed under various sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Police efforts to apprehend the main suspect are ongoing, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Suhas Hemade.

