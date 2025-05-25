Assam Government Provides Aid to Pahalgam Attack Victims' Families

The Assam government continues to extend financial assistance to the families of those affected by the Pahalgam terror attack. On Sunday, state minister Bimal Borah visited two bereaved families in Karnataka to deliver the aid.

The government has committed to providing ex gratia payments of Rs 5 lakh to each of the 26 victims' families of the attack that occurred on April 22.

Minister Borah visited the Shivmogga residence of Manjunath Rao to present a cheque to his wife, Pallavi. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, expressed collective solidarity with the bereaved families, assuring them of Assam's unwavering support.

