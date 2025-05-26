Humanitarian Leader Resigns Over Ethical Concerns in Gaza Aid Plan

Jake Wood, the executive director of the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, resigned his position on Sunday, citing concerns over adhering to key humanitarian principles. Wood, a former U.S. Marine, stressed the importance of maintaining humanity, neutrality, and independence in aid distribution efforts in Gaza.

The Foundation's board expressed disappointment over Wood's departure but remains committed to its mission of delivering aid to Gaza, where supplies and relief efforts are desperately needed. The organization aims to dispatch aid trucks starting Monday, reaching over one million Palestinians within the week.

While the U.S. State Department shows support for the Foundation's plans, tensions persist as Israel blocks humanitarian deliveries linked to accusations against Hamas. The UN has criticized the Foundation's approach, warning of possible conflict escalation. Despite these hurdles, the Foundation pushes forward with its mission amid a complex humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)