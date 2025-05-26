Sebastian Kurz Cleared: Perjury Conviction Overturned, Political Future Uncertain
An Austrian appeals court overturned former chancellor Sebastian Kurz's perjury conviction, removing barriers to his potential return to politics. Kurz has denied all allegations, claiming he was wrongly informed about state decisions. Although Kurz left politics, some hope for his comeback despite public skepticism.
An Austrian appeals court has overturned the recent perjury conviction of former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, eliminating the primary hurdle to his possible political resurgence. The 38-year-old politician, once a prominent leader, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
Kurz's conviction, which carried an eight-month suspended sentence, was quashed amid ongoing allegations related to corruption that led to his resignation in 2021. Prosecutors are yet to decide on further charges.
Despite severing ties with the Austrian People's Party and transitioning to a career in consultancy and technology, discussions about Kurz's political future persist, especially among party members hoping for leadership changes.
