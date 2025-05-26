Sebastian Kurz Cleared: Perjury Conviction Overturned, Political Future Uncertain

An Austrian appeals court has overturned the recent perjury conviction of former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, eliminating the primary hurdle to his possible political resurgence. The 38-year-old politician, once a prominent leader, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Kurz's conviction, which carried an eight-month suspended sentence, was quashed amid ongoing allegations related to corruption that led to his resignation in 2021. Prosecutors are yet to decide on further charges.

Despite severing ties with the Austrian People's Party and transitioning to a career in consultancy and technology, discussions about Kurz's political future persist, especially among party members hoping for leadership changes.