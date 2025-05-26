Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Putin's 'Crazy' Drone Blitz on Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggressive aerial attacks on Ukraine, labeling him as 'crazy.' Amid escalating violence, Trump also reprimanded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for his rhetoric. The conflict intensifies with further drone and missile attacks, urging more sanctions on Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:41 IST
In a volatile escalation of the ongoing conflict, former U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching what he called an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Ukraine. Trump's remarks, made on Truth Social, depict Putin's actions as 'absolutely CRAZY' and suggest possible new sanctions on Moscow.

Amid the turmoil, Trump also turned his attention to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, accusing him of exacerbating tensions instead of alleviating them. Responding to Russia's massive assault, Zelenskiy iterated the necessity for forceful sanctions, underlining that diplomatic dialogues seem ineffectual compared to Putin's aggressive strategies.

The air raids, described by Ukrainian officials as the largest of the war, have resulted in significant casualties, including 12 deaths and continued destruction of civilian infrastructure. Despite global appeals for peace, the conflict in Ukraine shows no sign of abating, with both sides intensifying their military efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

