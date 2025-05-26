Bomb Threat Sparks Evacuation at West Bengal Health HQ

A heightened security measure was enacted at Swasthya Bhavan, the West Bengal Health Department Headquarters, after an email threatening to detonate four bombs was received.

Authorities, including police and bomb squads, took immediate action after the email came in at 4:18 AM on Monday, claiming bomb activation at 1:13 PM.

Preliminary investigations suggest the threat might be a hoax, but efforts are continuing to track down the sender of the ominous message.

(With inputs from agencies.)