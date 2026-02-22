Royal Scandal: Security Breach at Epstein's Dinner Party

London's police are embroiled in controversy after officers assigned to Prince Andrew were ordered to oversee security during a 2010 dinner party at Jeffrey Epstein's New York residence, according to British media.

The Sunday Times cites emails from Epstein's files, indicating Andrew's stay with the convicted sex offender alongside his Metropolitan Police protection officers. An email titled "Security for party" detailed preparations for the officers at the entrance.

This revelation comes as officers are urged to report any Epstein-related allegations. Although police claim no misconduct by the protection officers, Andrew faces unrelated misconduct allegations, including sharing confidential documents with Epstein.

(With inputs from agencies.)