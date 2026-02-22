Left Menu

Royal Scandal: Security Breach at Epstein's Dinner Party

In 2010, police officers assigned to Prince Andrew were instructed to provide security at Jeffrey Epstein's New York dinner party. Recent reports have prompted police to reach out to former officers for information. Andrew, arrested for alleged misconduct, denies any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:03 IST
Royal Scandal: Security Breach at Epstein's Dinner Party

London's police are embroiled in controversy after officers assigned to Prince Andrew were ordered to oversee security during a 2010 dinner party at Jeffrey Epstein's New York residence, according to British media.

The Sunday Times cites emails from Epstein's files, indicating Andrew's stay with the convicted sex offender alongside his Metropolitan Police protection officers. An email titled "Security for party" detailed preparations for the officers at the entrance.

This revelation comes as officers are urged to report any Epstein-related allegations. Although police claim no misconduct by the protection officers, Andrew faces unrelated misconduct allegations, including sharing confidential documents with Epstein.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's Spin Mastery Stifles India in T20 World Clash

South Africa's Spin Mastery Stifles India in T20 World Clash

 India
2
Protests Erupt at Iranian Universities Amid Political Turmoil

Protests Erupt at Iranian Universities Amid Political Turmoil

 United Arab Emirates
3
Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

 India
4
Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Shootings

Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Sho...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026