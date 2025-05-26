NCGG Launches 9th Capacity Building Programme for Sri Lankan Civil Servants

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), India’s premier institution for governance training, has commenced the 9th Capacity Building Programme (CBP) for mid-career civil servants from Sri Lanka, with a sharp focus on strengthening digital governance capabilities. Scheduled from May 26 to June 6, 2025, the programme is part of India’s ongoing efforts to promote regional cooperation and share its governance innovations with neighboring countries.

Hosted in India, the two-week intensive course features 40 senior Sri Lankan civil service officers from diverse ministries, including Public Administration, Defence, Health and Mass Media, and Education. These officials serve in key decision-making roles such as Senior Assistants, Divisional Secretaries, and Deputy Directors, making the program’s impact potentially far-reaching.

Opening Ceremony Highlights India-Sri Lanka Bilateral Cooperation

The inaugural session was formally opened by Dr. Surendra Kumar Bagde, IAS, Director General of NCGG. In his welcome address, Dr. Bagde emphasized the importance of digital tools in transforming governance structures and improving transparency, accountability, and efficiency. He praised the diverse representation among the Sri Lankan participants and stated that this exchange serves as a vital step in deepening Indo-Sri Lankan civil service collaboration.

“This programme is designed to build not only technical competence but also cross-cultural appreciation for governance innovations,” Dr. Bagde noted. He encouraged attendees to make the most of interactive sessions and real-world field visits, and to actively engage with mentors and subject-matter experts throughout the training.

Comprehensive Curriculum Rooted in India's Best Practices

The programme is being coordinated by Dr. A.P. Singh, Associate Professor and Course Coordinator at NCGG, with support from Dr. M.K. Bhandari, Associate Course Coordinator and Faculty, Shri Sanjay Dutt Pant, Program Assistant, and Monisha, Young Professional at NCGG. In his orientation session, Dr. Singh outlined the programme’s multidimensional curriculum, which integrates theoretical knowledge with hands-on experiences.

Key topics include:

Digital Public Governance: Understanding how digital platforms enhance service delivery

Aadhaar and Unique ID Systems: India’s model of digital identity and its governance implications

Digital Payments in India: Role of UPI and other fintech innovations in public transactions

Government e-Marketplace (GeM): Transparent procurement and public sector efficiency

Public Finance Management System (PFMS): Ensuring real-time monitoring of government finances

Cyber Fraud Management: Securing digital platforms against vulnerabilities

Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP): Modernizing land administration

Participants will also delve into India’s changing governance paradigms, which emphasize inclusion, innovation, and institutional transformation.

Experiential Learning Through Strategic Field Visits

To provide an immersive learning experience, the programme includes field visits to various institutions and project sites, allowing participants to witness Indian digital governance in action. Notable visits include:

Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie

Computerized Land Records Centre, Uttarakhand

Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA)

Digital Governance exposure in Yamunanagar district

PM Gati Shakti Anubhuti Kendra, New Delhi

National e-Governance Division (NeGD)

Election Commission of India

Taj Mahal, Agra – Cultural exchange and heritage immersion

These visits are curated to provide practical insights into public administration, integrated infrastructure planning, and civic engagement through digital platforms.

Strengthening India-Sri Lanka Administrative Ties

India’s capacity-building initiatives for foreign civil servants—especially those from SAARC and BIMSTEC nations—are part of its broader diplomatic and developmental outreach. With Sri Lanka being a close maritime neighbor and a valued partner in South Asia, this programme reflects India’s commitment to “Neighborhood First” policy and the spirit of South-South cooperation.

Since the launch of these training programmes, hundreds of Sri Lankan civil servants have benefited from exposure to India’s governance models, fostering bilateral trust and cross-border administrative learning.

Looking Ahead: Building Digital Futures Together

With digital governance now central to public administration in the 21st century, the NCGG programme aims to equip Sri Lankan officials with strategies that are both replicable and scalable in their national context. As countries across the Global South navigate complex development challenges, such knowledge-sharing programmes are pivotal for building responsive, resilient, and digitally enabled governance systems.

The initiative also underscores India’s leadership in digital public infrastructure (DPI), now widely recognized as a global public good. By offering this knowledge and experience to partner nations, India continues to play a catalytic role in fostering an inclusive and digitally literate governance community across the world.