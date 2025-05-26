Left Menu

Deadly Shootout Highlights Madhya Pradesh's Illicit Liquor Crisis

A shootout in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district left two men dead amidst a clash between rival groups involved in the illegal liquor trade. The incident raised questions about the state's governance and the unchecked power of the liquor mafia. Political figures criticized the ruling BJP's handling of law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal shootout occurred on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, claiming two lives. The victims, Bunty Bhadauria and his nephew, Bhola Bhadauria, were reportedly members of an illegal liquor syndicate. This violent incident between rival factions highlights the ongoing issues surrounding illegal liquor trade in the region.

The altercation happened in Bhai Khan Ka Pura village when Bunty and Bhola confronted another group engaged in the same illicit activities. The confrontation quickly escalated into gunfire, leading to their deaths. The police have since launched an investigation and deployed personnel to the victims' village as a precaution.

Political reactions have been swift, with the Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, condemning the BJP government for its inability to control the liquor mafia's influence. Singhar questioned whether the current governance under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is effectively addressing issues of law and order. This incident raises concerns about public safety and legal enforcement in Madhya Pradesh.

