Celebi's Legal Battle: Mumbai Airport Contract Suspension

In an ongoing legal scuffle, the Bombay High Court delivered an interim order on Monday that temporarily restricts Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) from concluding tenders meant to replace Turkish firm Celebi for crucial ground and bridge handling services.

Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan presided over the initial hearing, ruling that no conclusive actions should be taken regarding the tenders until the court revisits Celebi's pleas post its reopening in June. This legal impasse arises following the revocation of Celebi's security clearance by India's aviation security authority, BCAS, citing national security concerns.

The revocation, which has extended to other Celebi-associated entities in India, prompted multiple airports to terminate contracts with Celebi. The company's petitions labeled these decisions as arbitrary, seeking their annulment and demanding a halt to MIAL's tender processes initiated on May 17. Concurrently, similar petitions have been filed in the Delhi High Court.