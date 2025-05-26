Left Menu

Unraveling the Mithi River Desilting Scam: Bail Denied to Middlemen

A Mumbai court has denied bail to two middlemen involved in a Rs 65 crore scam concerning the desilting of the Mithi River. The court cited potential investigation hindrances and a serious offence involving public money as reasons for the decision.

In a notable legal development, a Mumbai court has refused bail to two middlemen allegedly involved in the Mithi River desilting scam exceeding Rs 65 crore. The court observed that releasing them could potentially impede ongoing investigations.

The additional chief judicial magistrate of the Esplanade court made this decision, taking into account the substantial public funds at risk due to the alleged crime. The accused, Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi, had contended their innocence, claiming unjust implicatures.

The prosecution alleged that misuse of influence within the Mumbai municipal offices led to a hefty civic loss. Investigation into the scam, also involving Bollywood actor Dino Morea, continues as authorities seek to uncover the full scope of the fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

