Tihar Jail to Get Virtual Courtrooms: Government Floats Tender

The Public Works Department has initiated a tender to establish video-conferencing facilities in Tihar Jail, enabling virtual court appearances. The project, priced at Rs 9,52,445, aims to complete within a month. The initiative is part of a central government pilot program to facilitate virtual legal proceedings across states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:46 IST
Tihar Jail to Get Virtual Courtrooms: Government Floats Tender
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department has announced a new tender to install video-conferencing facilities at Tihar Jail, allowing inmates to attend court virtually. The project, valued at Rs 9,52,445, is set for completion within one month, as per official documents.

This initiative is part of a central government pilot project aiming to enhance virtual legal proceedings across all states, according to a Tihar source. The PWD plans to build or modify rooms for video-conferencing, providing secure facilities for inmates with high threat perceptions or medical concerns, pending court approval.

The tender includes comprehensive electrical work necessary for the courtrooms at Tihar's CJ-1 complex. Work involves wiring, installing distribution boards and panels, and other electrical fittings, with adherence to CPWD specifications. Contractors must meet specific technical and financial criteria to be eligible for the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

