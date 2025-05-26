Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Putin Over Massive Drone Assault on Ukraine

Amid intensifying warfare in Ukraine, Donald Trump called Putin 'absolutely CRAZY' for Russia’s largest aerial attack in the conflict. Posting on Truth Social, Trump criticized both Putin and Zelenskiy, proposing sanctions while urging leaders to bring the war's end. The Kremlin defended its military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:19 IST
Trump Criticizes Putin Over Massive Drone Assault on Ukraine

In a dramatic response to escalating conflict, former U.S. President Donald Trump labelled Russian President Vladimir Putin as 'absolutely CRAZY' for orchestrating what is seen as the largest aerial assault amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The remarks came as Ukraine endured the third night of drone attacks.

President Trump expressed his views on the social media platform Truth Social, criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and suggesting potential new sanctions against Moscow. The Ukrainian air force reported a massive onslaught by Russia, launching hundreds of drones and missiles overnight, marking a significant escalation in hostilities.

While the Kremlin thanked Trump and the American people for fostering peace talks, it attributed Trump's remarks to emotional overload amid the crisis. Meanwhile, Europe anticipates Trump's recent denunciation of Putin might lead to newfound U.S. sanctions on Russia.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025