Trump Criticizes Putin Over Massive Drone Assault on Ukraine

In a dramatic response to escalating conflict, former U.S. President Donald Trump labelled Russian President Vladimir Putin as 'absolutely CRAZY' for orchestrating what is seen as the largest aerial assault amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The remarks came as Ukraine endured the third night of drone attacks.

President Trump expressed his views on the social media platform Truth Social, criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and suggesting potential new sanctions against Moscow. The Ukrainian air force reported a massive onslaught by Russia, launching hundreds of drones and missiles overnight, marking a significant escalation in hostilities.

While the Kremlin thanked Trump and the American people for fostering peace talks, it attributed Trump's remarks to emotional overload amid the crisis. Meanwhile, Europe anticipates Trump's recent denunciation of Putin might lead to newfound U.S. sanctions on Russia.