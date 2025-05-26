Tensions Rise: Israeli Protesters Storm UNRWA Compound

In a significant escalation of tensions, Israeli protesters, some accompanied by Yulia Malinovsky from parliament, breached the UNRWA compound in east Jerusalem on Monday.

The incident highlights the strained relationship between Israel and the UN agency, known for its extensive aid operations in Gaza. UNRWA denies any affiliation with Hamas.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Israeli police have not yet issued a statement regarding the breach or the involvement of Malinovsky in the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)