Corruption Allegations: Ex-Police Constable's Financial Discrepancies Uncovered

Amandeep Kaur, a dismissed Punjab police constable, was arrested for accumulating assets disproportionate to her income. An investigation revealed significant financial discrepancies, leading to a corruption case. Previously arrested for drug possession, Kaur was released on bail but now faces further scrutiny under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested former police constable Amandeep Kaur for allegedly possessing assets beyond her legitimate income. Kaur's financial activities have been under scrutiny since her dismissal, with the bureau uncovering significant discrepancies.

An investigation into Kaur's finances revealed a 28.85% excess in expenditure over her known income between 2018 and 2025. A corruption case has been filed in Bathinda, invoking sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Kaur's legal troubles began earlier this year when she was arrested for drug possession. Despite being released on bail, she now faces renewed legal challenges as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

