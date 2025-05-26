Left Menu

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift Compete at Star-Studded American Music Awards

Kendrick Lamar, a Grammy-winning sensation, leads the nominations at the American Music Awards, where he competes against global icons Taylor Swift, Post Malone, and Beyonce. The prestigious event held in Las Vegas promises a glittering affair with Jennifer Lopez hosting, and live coverage on CBS, amplifying the celebration of music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Renowned rapper Kendrick Lamar is set to compete with music powerhouses Post Malone, Taylor Swift, and Beyonce at the upcoming American Music Awards in Las Vegas, where he leads with ten nominations.

This anticipated event, featuring Jennifer Lopez as the host, will be broadcast live on CBS, capturing the essence of music's grand celebration scheduled for Monday.

The prestigious gathering highlights the industry's best, with nominees eagerly awaiting to see who will take home the top honors in this star-studded annual spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

