Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift Compete at Star-Studded American Music Awards

Renowned rapper Kendrick Lamar is set to compete with music powerhouses Post Malone, Taylor Swift, and Beyonce at the upcoming American Music Awards in Las Vegas, where he leads with ten nominations.

This anticipated event, featuring Jennifer Lopez as the host, will be broadcast live on CBS, capturing the essence of music's grand celebration scheduled for Monday.

The prestigious gathering highlights the industry's best, with nominees eagerly awaiting to see who will take home the top honors in this star-studded annual spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)