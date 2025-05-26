Trio Arrested in Daring Delhi Robbery: A Glimpse Into Gang Crime
Three individuals have been apprehended for robbing Rs 1,700 at gunpoint from Kalam Azam in northeast Delhi. The suspects, Arif, Faizan, and Anas, are linked to multiple criminal activities. Police have recovered a portion of the stolen cash and a firearm, with investigations continuing into their wider criminal network.
- Country:
- India
Three individuals have been apprehended in connection with a robbery in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, according to a police statement on Monday. The victim, Kalam Azam, was accosted on May 22 by three masked men who attempted to steal his mobile phone.
Failing to do so, one of the robbers brandished a pistol and fired near Azam's leg, resulting in the theft of Rs 1,700 in cash. Investigations led to the arrest of Arif alias Pal, Faizan alias Sahil, and Anas alias Ayaan, all of whom have extensive criminal histories.
The police reported recovering Rs 680 of the stolen money along with the firearm and have linked the suspects to multiple theft and robbery cases. Authorities are delving deeper into their connections to the local criminal underworld.
