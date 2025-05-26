Trio Arrested in Daring Delhi Robbery: A Glimpse Into Gang Crime

Three individuals have been apprehended in connection with a robbery in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, according to a police statement on Monday. The victim, Kalam Azam, was accosted on May 22 by three masked men who attempted to steal his mobile phone.

Failing to do so, one of the robbers brandished a pistol and fired near Azam's leg, resulting in the theft of Rs 1,700 in cash. Investigations led to the arrest of Arif alias Pal, Faizan alias Sahil, and Anas alias Ayaan, all of whom have extensive criminal histories.

The police reported recovering Rs 680 of the stolen money along with the firearm and have linked the suspects to multiple theft and robbery cases. Authorities are delving deeper into their connections to the local criminal underworld.

