Ceasefire Proposal Sparks Hope in Gaza-Israel Conflict
Hamas has agreed to a U.S.-backed proposal for a Gaza ceasefire, potentially ending hostilities with Israel. The plan involves freeing hostages and a 70-day truce. Israel has not commented publicly. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and widespread malnutrition in Gaza.
In a significant development, Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire proposal brokered by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, a Palestinian official has confirmed, bringing hopes for an end to the ongoing Gaza-Israel conflict.
The proposal, received through mediators, includes the release of ten hostages and a 70-day truce. Hamas has expressed a willingness to free all remaining hostages if Israel fully withdraws from Gaza. However, Israel has yet to officially respond to this proposal.
The ongoing conflict has been devastating, with the death toll reaching almost 54,000 Palestinians and severe humanitarian issues exacerbated by the crisis. The international community closely watches these developments, hoping for a breakthrough.
ALSO READ
Burkina Faso Conflict: Forensics of a Massacre in Solenzo
Airports Resume Civil Operations After Indo-Pak Conflict
Our fight was against terror infra, terrorists but Pak military chose to support terrorists and widened conflict: Air Marshal AK Bharti.
Hamas to Release Israeli-American Hostage Amid Intensified Israel-Gaza Conflict
Global Conflict Highlights and Diplomatic Overtures: A Week in Review