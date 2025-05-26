Ceasefire Proposal Sparks Hope in Gaza-Israel Conflict

In a significant development, Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire proposal brokered by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, a Palestinian official has confirmed, bringing hopes for an end to the ongoing Gaza-Israel conflict.

The proposal, received through mediators, includes the release of ten hostages and a 70-day truce. Hamas has expressed a willingness to free all remaining hostages if Israel fully withdraws from Gaza. However, Israel has yet to officially respond to this proposal.

The ongoing conflict has been devastating, with the death toll reaching almost 54,000 Palestinians and severe humanitarian issues exacerbated by the crisis. The international community closely watches these developments, hoping for a breakthrough.