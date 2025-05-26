Left Menu

Political Storm Erupts Over Karuvannur Cooperative Bank Scam Chargesheet

The Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against the CPI (M) in Kerala has stirred political tensions, with the party claiming it as a politically motivated move. ED's actions come amidst a backdrop of internal controversies and allege financial improprieties worth hundreds of crores.

Updated: 26-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI (M) in Kerala has called the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet related to the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam politically motivated. This development erupted on Monday when the chargesheet was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at a Kochi court. State secretary M.V. Govindan has accused the ED of attempting to tarnish the party's reputation.

According to sources, the chargesheet names 28 entities and individuals, including prominent CPI (M) figures, such as MP K. Radhakrishnan and MLA A.C. Moideen. As internal investigations unfold, recriminations have flown between the CPI (M) and the central agency, amid ongoing vigilance probes into alleged bribery by an ED official in Kerala.

Congress leader Anil Akkara suggests a covert agreement between the BJP and CPI (M) as the chargesheet purportedly fails to fully implicate the latter's leadership. As the investigation traces financial irregularities reportedly amounting to Rs 300 crore, the political landscape in Kerala bristles with accusations and counterclaims.

