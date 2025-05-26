Delhi Police Constable on the Run After Fatal Shooting

Authorities are actively searching for Delhi Police Constable Shokender, who has vanished after allegedly shooting and killing an elderly man amid a heated land dispute. The incident unfolded during a clash between factions in a local village, officials confirmed on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal announced that four people are currently in custody in connection with the case. However, Shokender, identified as the primary suspect, remains on the run as police intensify their efforts to locate him.

According to reports, the victim, 60-year-old Mehkar Singh, was killed during a late-night altercation. The confrontation over land ownership in Bhumma village also resulted in injuries to Singh's two sons. Investigations continue as authorities seek justice in the wake of the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)