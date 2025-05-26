Left Menu

Arrests Made in Devastating Case of Abuse Against Minors

Two men were arrested for allegedly raping three minor girls over two years. The girls, related to the accused, lived with them. The delay in reporting the crime remains unexplained. A case has been filed under POCSO, and the suspects are jailed as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case unveiled by local authorities, two men have been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting three minor girls over the past two years. The accused were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation, officials announced on Monday.

The minors, tragically having lost their parents, shared a residence with their accused relatives, leading to a harrowing situation. The delayed response in the victims speaking out or filing a formal complaint has not yet been clarified, adding another layer of complexity to the case.

The case has been officially registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. With the accused now detained, police continue to delve deeper into the unsettling circumstances surrounding this grievous violation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

