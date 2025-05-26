Arrests Made in Devastating Case of Abuse Against Minors

In a disturbing case unveiled by local authorities, two men have been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting three minor girls over the past two years. The accused were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation, officials announced on Monday.

The minors, tragically having lost their parents, shared a residence with their accused relatives, leading to a harrowing situation. The delayed response in the victims speaking out or filing a formal complaint has not yet been clarified, adding another layer of complexity to the case.

The case has been officially registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. With the accused now detained, police continue to delve deeper into the unsettling circumstances surrounding this grievous violation.

