Rajnath Singh Stresses on Defence Innovation Amid Geopolitical Challenges

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the role of DPSUs in advancing technologies vital for India's defence capabilities. Significant interim dividends were presented by DPSUs, while Singh urged increased production and exports in light of current geopolitical tensions. The meeting also highlighted plans to enhance the defence industrial base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:22 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the entire defence industry's role, including major Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), in advancing platforms and technologies that showcased India's military readiness during Operation Sindoor.

The heads of eight significant DPSUs, such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, presented interim dividend cheques totaling Rs 2,138 crore for FY 2024-25 to the government, as confirmed by the defence ministry.

In a meeting at South Block, Singh stressed the urgent need for DPSUs to boost production through cutting-edge technologies, with a strong emphasis on research and development in modern warfare to align with the country's strategic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

