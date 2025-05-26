Rajnath Singh Stresses on Defence Innovation Amid Geopolitical Challenges

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the entire defence industry's role, including major Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), in advancing platforms and technologies that showcased India's military readiness during Operation Sindoor.

The heads of eight significant DPSUs, such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, presented interim dividend cheques totaling Rs 2,138 crore for FY 2024-25 to the government, as confirmed by the defence ministry.

In a meeting at South Block, Singh stressed the urgent need for DPSUs to boost production through cutting-edge technologies, with a strong emphasis on research and development in modern warfare to align with the country's strategic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)