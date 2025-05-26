Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust in Aizawl: Two Arrested with Rs 4 Crore Worth of Heroin and Methamphetamine

Two individuals were arrested on the outskirts of Aizawl with drugs worth Rs 4 crore. Excise and Narcotics officials, with help from the Young Mizo Association, seized 2 kg of heroin and 9.8 kg of methamphetamine over two days. The suspects face charges under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A major drug bust occurred on the outskirts of Aizawl as two individuals were arrested with illicit substances valued at Rs 4 crore, authorities reported on Monday.

In a joint operation with the Young Mizo Association's central anti-drugs squad, the Excise and Narcotics Department seized 2 kg of heroin and 9.8 kg of methamphetamine tablets over the weekend. The initial raid, conducted in the Phunchawng area on Sunday, resulted in the confiscation of 549 grams of heroin from the suspects.

Subsequent investigations led to the discovery of additional contraband, as well as the seizure of a pick-up truck allegedly used for transportation purposes. The accused, C Lalramnunmawii and Lalnunmawia, face charges under the NDPS Act. Authorities report substantial drug seizures in the region this year, highlighting an ongoing crackdown on illegal narcotics activities.

