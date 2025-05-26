Massive Drug Bust in Aizawl: Two Arrested with Rs 4 Crore Worth of Heroin and Methamphetamine

A major drug bust occurred on the outskirts of Aizawl as two individuals were arrested with illicit substances valued at Rs 4 crore, authorities reported on Monday.

In a joint operation with the Young Mizo Association's central anti-drugs squad, the Excise and Narcotics Department seized 2 kg of heroin and 9.8 kg of methamphetamine tablets over the weekend. The initial raid, conducted in the Phunchawng area on Sunday, resulted in the confiscation of 549 grams of heroin from the suspects.

Subsequent investigations led to the discovery of additional contraband, as well as the seizure of a pick-up truck allegedly used for transportation purposes. The accused, C Lalramnunmawii and Lalnunmawia, face charges under the NDPS Act. Authorities report substantial drug seizures in the region this year, highlighting an ongoing crackdown on illegal narcotics activities.