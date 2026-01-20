Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Shakes Karnataka Excise Department

Two Karnataka excise officials, Jagadeesh Naik and Thammanna K M, were suspended after being arrested for accepting a Rs 25 lakh bribe, caught during a trap by the Karnataka Lokayukta. The officials allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh to issue liquor licenses. An ongoing investigation involves recorded conversations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:14 IST
Bribery Scandal Shakes Karnataka Excise Department
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Karnataka government has taken decisive action by suspending two excise officials following their arrest for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh. The officials in question are Jagadeesh Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Excise, and Thammanna K M, Excise Superintendent.

The arrest came as a result of a meticulously planned operation by the Karnataka Lokayukta, which ensnared the officials during a trap at Excise Bhavan, Battarahalli. The officers allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh in exchange for facilitating the issuance of a CL-7 (bar) and microbrewery licence.

With the probe still unfolding, recorded conversations relevant to the bribe demand are under scrutiny for voice confirmation. The government's swift action includes suspending the officials in accordance with Karnataka Civil Services rules, ensuring they remain under scrutiny during the ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
2
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global
3
South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

 South Korea
4
New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026