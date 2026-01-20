Bribery Scandal Shakes Karnataka Excise Department
Two Karnataka excise officials, Jagadeesh Naik and Thammanna K M, were suspended after being arrested for accepting a Rs 25 lakh bribe, caught during a trap by the Karnataka Lokayukta. The officials allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh to issue liquor licenses. An ongoing investigation involves recorded conversations.
In a significant development, the Karnataka government has taken decisive action by suspending two excise officials following their arrest for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh. The officials in question are Jagadeesh Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Excise, and Thammanna K M, Excise Superintendent.
The arrest came as a result of a meticulously planned operation by the Karnataka Lokayukta, which ensnared the officials during a trap at Excise Bhavan, Battarahalli. The officers allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh in exchange for facilitating the issuance of a CL-7 (bar) and microbrewery licence.
With the probe still unfolding, recorded conversations relevant to the bribe demand are under scrutiny for voice confirmation. The government's swift action includes suspending the officials in accordance with Karnataka Civil Services rules, ensuring they remain under scrutiny during the ongoing inquiry.
