Bribery Scandal Shakes Karnataka Excise Department

In a significant development, the Karnataka government has taken decisive action by suspending two excise officials following their arrest for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh. The officials in question are Jagadeesh Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Excise, and Thammanna K M, Excise Superintendent.

The arrest came as a result of a meticulously planned operation by the Karnataka Lokayukta, which ensnared the officials during a trap at Excise Bhavan, Battarahalli. The officers allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh in exchange for facilitating the issuance of a CL-7 (bar) and microbrewery licence.

With the probe still unfolding, recorded conversations relevant to the bribe demand are under scrutiny for voice confirmation. The government's swift action includes suspending the officials in accordance with Karnataka Civil Services rules, ensuring they remain under scrutiny during the ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)