Left Menu

Jharkhand HC Probes Alleged Custodial Death and Bribery

The Jharkhand High Court has initiated proceedings into the alleged custodial death of a minor boy in Latehar. A petition claims the boy was assaulted by police and a bribe demanded for his release. The court has requested the state government's response to these serious allegations of misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:11 IST
Jharkhand HC Probes Alleged Custodial Death and Bribery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of a grave allegation involving the death of a minor boy in police custody in Latehar district and has sought a detailed response from the state government. This development arose from a petition by Savitri Devi, the boy's mother.

During a session led by Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay, the court noted the severity of the incident and the alleged involvement of Mahuatand Police Station officials in the coercive demand for a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh for the boy's release.

According to the petition, the boy was interrogated about a case and subsequently assaulted at the police station, which allegedly led to his death. The allegations have prompted the court to demand accountability and thorough investigation.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025