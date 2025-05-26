Jharkhand HC Probes Alleged Custodial Death and Bribery

The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of a grave allegation involving the death of a minor boy in police custody in Latehar district and has sought a detailed response from the state government. This development arose from a petition by Savitri Devi, the boy's mother.

During a session led by Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay, the court noted the severity of the incident and the alleged involvement of Mahuatand Police Station officials in the coercive demand for a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh for the boy's release.

According to the petition, the boy was interrogated about a case and subsequently assaulted at the police station, which allegedly led to his death. The allegations have prompted the court to demand accountability and thorough investigation.