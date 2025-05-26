Legal Dispute Halts Mosque Demolition in Shimla
A Shimla sessions court has stayed a previous order to demolish a mosque in Sanjauli due to the Waqf Board's inability to provide land ownership records. The municipal corporation has been asked to respond to the Waqf Board's challenge. The case will continue on May 29.
- Country:
- India
A sessions court in Shimla has temporarily halted the demolition of a mosque in the Sanjauli locality, overturning a May 3 order from the Commissioner's Court. The order was based on the Waqf Board's failure to submit proper land ownership documentation.
The court has demanded an explanation from the Shimla Municipal Corporation, following a legal challenge from the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board. The case is scheduled for a further hearing on May 29.
Local residents and Hindu groups have called for the mosque's demolition, deeming it unauthorized. However, no action has been taken over the past 15 years. The Commissioner's Court had initially ordered the razing of illegal upper floors last October.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Municipal Corporation of Delhi Rolls Out Digital Parking Solutions
Revamping Bengaluru: New Municipal Corporations to Emerge in 2024
Crypto Chaos: Dough Finance Hack Leads to Million-Dollar Legal Disputes
Controversial Deportations: Migrants Sent to South Sudan Amid Legal Dispute
Karnataka's Urban Refresh: Greater Bengaluru To See Multiple Municipal Corporations