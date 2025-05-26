Legal Dispute Halts Mosque Demolition in Shimla

A sessions court in Shimla has temporarily halted the demolition of a mosque in the Sanjauli locality, overturning a May 3 order from the Commissioner's Court. The order was based on the Waqf Board's failure to submit proper land ownership documentation.

The court has demanded an explanation from the Shimla Municipal Corporation, following a legal challenge from the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board. The case is scheduled for a further hearing on May 29.

Local residents and Hindu groups have called for the mosque's demolition, deeming it unauthorized. However, no action has been taken over the past 15 years. The Commissioner's Court had initially ordered the razing of illegal upper floors last October.

(With inputs from agencies.)