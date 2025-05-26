Left Menu

Legal Dispute Halts Mosque Demolition in Shimla

A Shimla sessions court has stayed a previous order to demolish a mosque in Sanjauli due to the Waqf Board's inability to provide land ownership records. The municipal corporation has been asked to respond to the Waqf Board's challenge. The case will continue on May 29.

Updated: 26-05-2025 22:11 IST
Legal Dispute Halts Mosque Demolition in Shimla
A sessions court in Shimla has temporarily halted the demolition of a mosque in the Sanjauli locality, overturning a May 3 order from the Commissioner's Court. The order was based on the Waqf Board's failure to submit proper land ownership documentation.

The court has demanded an explanation from the Shimla Municipal Corporation, following a legal challenge from the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board. The case is scheduled for a further hearing on May 29.

Local residents and Hindu groups have called for the mosque's demolition, deeming it unauthorized. However, no action has been taken over the past 15 years. The Commissioner's Court had initially ordered the razing of illegal upper floors last October.



