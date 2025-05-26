Left Menu

Allegations and Legal Turmoil: The Sector 50 Police Station Saga

A female advocate accused the SHO of Sector 50 police station of rape and harassment after being charged with assaulting a woman constable. A Zero FIR was filed, and a special investigation team was formed to probe both allegations and the incidents leading to them.

A female advocate has accused the Station House Officer (SHO) at Sector 50 police station of rape and harassment following her arrest for allegedly assaulting a woman and a female head constable. The complex case has prompted police to file a Zero FIR, leading to the creation of a special investigation team.

According to the advocate's complaint, the SHO acted indecently on May 22. In another related case, the advocate was charged with assaulting a client's wife and a woman constable on May 21. Released on bail, she filed a complaint against the SHO. Delhi's Sabzi Mandi police station documented the matter, forwarding it to Gurugram Police.

All allegations will face a fair investigation, police claim. The advocate's charges against the SHO and her alleged actions at Sector 50 station have become subjects of a heated legal battle. The SHO has denied these accusations, labeling them fabrications aimed at distracting from the assault claim.

