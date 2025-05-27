Left Menu

Gaza Aid Efforts Amplified Amid Leadership Changes

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has initiated food aid distribution in Gaza, with more deliveries expected. The foundation appointed John Acree as interim executive director after the previous head resigned, citing concerns over independence. The U.S.-supported organization operates under an Israeli-initiated aid plan.

Updated: 27-05-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 02:25 IST
  • Egypt

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has commenced the distribution of food aid in Gaza, with additional aid truck deliveries scheduled for Tuesday. This marks a significant effort in delivering essential supplies to the region.

In a move highlighting its restructuring, the foundation has appointed John Acree as interim executive director. This decision follows the resignation of the previous leader, who pointed to a perceived lack of independence as the reason for his departure.

This initiative is part of an aid delivery plan supported by the United States and initiated through Israeli efforts, underscoring the international collaborative attempts to provide humanitarian assistance in the area.

