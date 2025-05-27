Gaza Aid Efforts Amplified Amid Leadership Changes

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has commenced the distribution of food aid in Gaza, with additional aid truck deliveries scheduled for Tuesday. This marks a significant effort in delivering essential supplies to the region.

In a move highlighting its restructuring, the foundation has appointed John Acree as interim executive director. This decision follows the resignation of the previous leader, who pointed to a perceived lack of independence as the reason for his departure.

This initiative is part of an aid delivery plan supported by the United States and initiated through Israeli efforts, underscoring the international collaborative attempts to provide humanitarian assistance in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)