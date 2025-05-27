In a developing international incident, Guangzhou's public security authorities have accused the Taiwan government of sponsoring a cyberattack on a local technology company, according to a statement released on Tuesday. The attack was allegedly orchestrated by a foreign hacker organization, said to be backed by Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

This accusation has heightened tensions between China and Taiwan, with the DPP being at the center of the controversy. Despite the serious nature of the claims, the Mainland Affairs Council in Taiwan has not yet issued any official response to the allegations put forth by the Chinese authorities.

The initial investigation by police in Guangdong province points to a sophisticated level of cyber espionage, purportedly backed by the DPP. This revelation has sparked concerns over the integrity of digital security and international diplomacy between the two nations.