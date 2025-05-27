Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Yemeni Missiles Intercepted by Israel

The Israeli military intercepted a missile and a projectile launched from Yemen. The Iran-aligned Houthi movement continues its missile attacks in solidarity with Gaza Palestinians. Israel retaliated with strikes, notably on May 6 targeting Sanaa's airport, resulting in casualties.

Updated: 27-05-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:37 IST
Tensions Rise: Yemeni Missiles Intercepted by Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military successfully intercepted both a missile and a projectile launched from Yemen. The attacks are the latest in a series of missile launches by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, purportedly in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Despite agreeing to cease attacks on U.S. ships, the Houthis maintain their offensive against Israel, prompting a retaliatory response from the Israeli military. In a significant strike on May 6, Israel targeted and damaged Yemen's main airport in Sanaa, resulting in several casualties.

This exchange highlights the escalating tensions in the region and the broader implications of the conflict involving multiple international actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

