Tensions Rise: Yemeni Missiles Intercepted by Israel

On Tuesday, the Israeli military successfully intercepted both a missile and a projectile launched from Yemen. The attacks are the latest in a series of missile launches by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, purportedly in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Despite agreeing to cease attacks on U.S. ships, the Houthis maintain their offensive against Israel, prompting a retaliatory response from the Israeli military. In a significant strike on May 6, Israel targeted and damaged Yemen's main airport in Sanaa, resulting in several casualties.

This exchange highlights the escalating tensions in the region and the broader implications of the conflict involving multiple international actors.

