Former AAP MLA Denied Bail Again in Organized Crime Case

A Delhi court has rejected the bail application of ex-Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan, dismissing it for lack of sufficient grounds for release.

Special Judge Dig Vijay Singh announced the verdict, marking the second time Balyan's bail request has been declined in this case.

Charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were filed against Balyan and three others, linking them to an organized crime syndicate operated by reputed gangster Kapil Sangwan. Despite prior bail in an extortion case, Balyan remains detained due to ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)