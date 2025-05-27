Former AAP MLA Denied Bail Again in Organized Crime Case
A Delhi court dismissed former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's bail application under the MCOCA Act, citing insufficient grounds for relief. Balyan, chargesheeted along with three others, remains in custody following allegations of involvement in an organized crime syndicate run by gangster Kapil Sangwan.
A Delhi court has rejected the bail application of ex-Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan, dismissing it for lack of sufficient grounds for release.
Special Judge Dig Vijay Singh announced the verdict, marking the second time Balyan's bail request has been declined in this case.
Charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were filed against Balyan and three others, linking them to an organized crime syndicate operated by reputed gangster Kapil Sangwan. Despite prior bail in an extortion case, Balyan remains detained due to ongoing investigations.
