Left Menu

Bombay High Court Slams Maharashtra Government for Arresting Teen Over Social Media Post

The Bombay High Court criticized the Maharashtra government for its severe reaction of arresting a Pune student over a social media post on Indo-Pak tensions. The court questioned the state's actions and urged reformative measures instead of punishment. The student's lawyer was instructed to file for bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:18 IST
Bombay High Court Slams Maharashtra Government for Arresting Teen Over Social Media Post
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court sharply criticized the Maharashtra government's decision to arrest a 19-year-old student from Pune. The student was detained after posting on social media about Indo-Pak hostilities, which the government deemed as opposing national interests.

Presiding over the case, Justices Gauri Godse and Somasekhar Sundaresan questioned the state's reaction, labeling it "radical" and "unwarranted." The bench urged the student's lawyer to file an immediate bail plea, advocating for her release so she can continue her studies.

The court also censured the student's college for rusticating her. It emphasized the role of educational institutions in reforming students rather than punishing them. The girl had reposted a controversial social media post but deleted it herself after recognizing her error and apologized publicly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025