Bombay High Court Slams Maharashtra Government for Arresting Teen Over Social Media Post

The Bombay High Court sharply criticized the Maharashtra government's decision to arrest a 19-year-old student from Pune. The student was detained after posting on social media about Indo-Pak hostilities, which the government deemed as opposing national interests.

Presiding over the case, Justices Gauri Godse and Somasekhar Sundaresan questioned the state's reaction, labeling it "radical" and "unwarranted." The bench urged the student's lawyer to file an immediate bail plea, advocating for her release so she can continue her studies.

The court also censured the student's college for rusticating her. It emphasized the role of educational institutions in reforming students rather than punishing them. The girl had reposted a controversial social media post but deleted it herself after recognizing her error and apologized publicly.

(With inputs from agencies.)