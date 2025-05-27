Unifying Front: India's Stand Against Terrorism Highlighted in Paris

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad led an all-party delegation in Paris, urging the Indian community to promote Brand India's peace-oriented image while addressing the issue of terrorism. Prasad stressed the importance of showcasing India's resolve against the global curse of terrorism, underlined by the recent Operation Sindoor.

The delegation condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing India's commendable response was "precise, targeted, proportionate, and non-escalatory." The assembly called for a global acknowledgment of terrorism as an international menace, requiring collaborative action.

Prominent members of the Indian diaspora, including business leaders and professionals, voiced their support for India's counter-terrorism initiatives. The visit, a part of a global campaign involving 33 similar delegations, aims to express India's zero-tolerance stance against terror, with forthcoming stops in Italy, Denmark, the UK, Belgium, and Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)