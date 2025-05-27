Left Menu

Unifying Front: India's Stand Against Terrorism Highlighted in Paris

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, with an all-party delegation, addressed the Indian diaspora in Paris, urging them to showcase Brand India’s commitment to peace and counter-terrorism. The delegation emphasized India's firm response to the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting its zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism and showcased a united front against global terrorism.

Updated: 27-05-2025 13:50 IST
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad led an all-party delegation in Paris, urging the Indian community to promote Brand India's peace-oriented image while addressing the issue of terrorism. Prasad stressed the importance of showcasing India's resolve against the global curse of terrorism, underlined by the recent Operation Sindoor.

The delegation condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing India's commendable response was "precise, targeted, proportionate, and non-escalatory." The assembly called for a global acknowledgment of terrorism as an international menace, requiring collaborative action.

Prominent members of the Indian diaspora, including business leaders and professionals, voiced their support for India's counter-terrorism initiatives. The visit, a part of a global campaign involving 33 similar delegations, aims to express India's zero-tolerance stance against terror, with forthcoming stops in Italy, Denmark, the UK, Belgium, and Germany.

