Supreme Court Dismisses Plea to Include Savarkar in Emblems Act

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea to include Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's name in the Emblems and Names Act of 1950. The petitioner, appearing in person, argued about the need to establish facts about Savarkar. The court found no violation of fundamental rights, rejecting the petition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking the inclusion of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's name in the schedule to the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950. The act is aimed at preventing the misuse of certain emblems and names for commercial and professional purposes.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih determined that the petitioner's fundamental rights had not been violated. The petitioner, representing himself, claimed to have spent 30 years researching Savarkar and sought to establish important facts in a legally binding way.

Addressing the bench, the petitioner cited Article 51A regarding fundamental duties, arguing that political figures like Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi were impeding these duties. The court, however, stated an Article 32 petition requires a violation of fundamental rights. Despite prior representations to the government, the plea was dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

