Stricter FCRA Regulations Clamp Down on NGO Publications and Foreign Funding

The Centre has imposed stricter guidelines under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) concerning NGOs managing publication activities and receiving foreign contributions. These NGOs are now required to secure a certification from the Registrar of Newspapers for India confirming they do not circulate news content.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification specifies that NGOs desiring foreign funding must adhere to the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) Good Practice Guidelines. This involves submitting comprehensive financial audits for the past three years and obtaining a 'Not a Newspaper' certificate if registered with the Registrar of Newspapers.

NGOs with less than Rs 15 lakh spent on objectives must declare capital investments. Foreign contributions necessitate a donor's commitment letter and detailed expense reports, with administrative costs capped at 20%. The government insists that NGOs individually meet these requirements to ensure transparent utilisation of foreign funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)