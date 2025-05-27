France Debates Historic Bill on Assisted Dying Amid Public Demand

France's lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, is set to vote on Tuesday on a crucial bill that seeks to allow adults with incurable diseases to access lethal medication. This legislative move comes in response to mounting public demands for legal end-of-life options across Europe.

The late afternoon vote marks a significant step in a long-debated issue. Should a majority of lawmakers approve the bill, it will advance to the Senate for further scrutiny. The proposed measure permits assisted dying, with stringent conditions, requiring patients to be over 18, French citizens or residents, and suffering from advanced, incurable illnesses.

This pivotal decision is clouded by complexity, with activists criticizing the lengthy process that delays access for patients. If parliamentary talks falter, President Macron may seek a referendum. Meanwhile, religious leaders express concerns over the bill's potential impact on vulnerable groups, underscoring the debate's societal dimensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)