Transpower NZ Board Strengthened by Leadership Shift and Fresh Appointments

In a significant leadership reshuffle, the New Zealand Government has announced a refreshed and strategically bolstered board for Transpower New Zealand Ltd, the country’s national grid owner and electricity system operator. The appointments, made public by State Owned Enterprises Minister Simeon Brown, are designed to reinforce the Board’s capabilities at a time when Transpower is poised for major growth and infrastructural transformation.

Michele Embling to Lead as Chair from June 2025

One of the most notable announcements is the elevation of Michele Embling to Chair of the Transpower Board, effective from 1 June 2025. Ms Embling succeeds Dr Keith Turner, who is stepping down after a tenure marked by strategic refocus and performance-driven governance.

“Michele Embling is a highly respected leader whose appointment reflects her exceptional expertise and deep familiarity with critical industry and governance matters,” Minister Brown noted. “Her experience as Chair of Transpower’s Audit and Risk Committee and her background as former PwC Board Chair give her a firm grasp of financial oversight, sustainability, and accountability — all crucial attributes for the company’s future direction.”

Ms Embling is also a Chartered Accountant and is widely regarded for her ethical leadership, capability in steering organisations through change, and her commitment to strengthening stakeholder relationships.

Continuity Maintained with Parekawhia McLean’s Reappointment

To ensure consistency and institutional memory, current director Parekawhia McLean has been reappointed for another term from 1 June 2025. Ms McLean brings a potent combination of public sector experience, in-depth knowledge of New Zealand’s energy sector, and a strong understanding of Te Ao Māori.

Her continued presence on the Board is expected to ensure cultural and strategic continuity, especially as Transpower navigates key infrastructure projects that intersect with iwi, community, and environmental interests.

New Appointments Signal Strategic Expansion

The Board will also welcome three new directors, each bringing a unique set of capabilities aligned with Transpower’s strategic roadmap.

Leon Grice, whose term begins on 28 May 2025, is known for his technological acumen, particularly in managing complex systems and leveraging real-time data. A seasoned expert in asset management and innovation, Grice is anticipated to enhance the Board’s focus on cost efficiency, digital integration, and resource optimisation.

Kevin Palmer, also starting 28 May 2025, comes with a strong background in finance, strategic planning, and performance management. He will chair the Audit and Risk Committee, where he is expected to emphasize financial discipline, operational excellence, and the delivery of shareholder value. His appointment underscores the government’s intention to maintain robust fiscal governance amidst expansion.

Bruce Parkes will join the Board on 1 August 2025 following his retirement from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE). Parkes has held senior roles across the telecommunications, energy, and resource management sectors, with deep expertise in public policy and regulatory frameworks. His role will be pivotal in guiding Transpower’s large-scale capital investment programmes and engaging with complex stakeholder environments.

Acknowledging the Contributions of Outgoing Leaders

In his announcement, Minister Brown paid tribute to the outgoing Board Chair Dr Keith Turner, who has served since late 2021. Dr Turner is credited with enhancing the Board’s strategic posture and embedding a performance-focused culture.

“Dr Turner’s leadership has helped to sharpen the Board’s strategic lens, laying a strong foundation for the challenges and opportunities ahead,” Brown said.

Departing Board member Vanessa Oakley was also acknowledged for her contributions. With a rich career spanning corporate and public sector roles in both New Zealand and the UK, Oakley brought deep insights into infrastructure, utilities, and policy innovation. Her departure marks the end of a tenure that added significant depth to the Board’s deliberations on major system changes.

Positioning for the Future

As New Zealand transitions into an energy future driven by decarbonisation, technological transformation, and regional growth, Transpower’s role becomes increasingly critical. The company operates the national grid and acts as the electricity system operator — a dual role that requires technical proficiency, long-term planning, and robust governance.

Minister Brown concluded, “This refreshed Board has the right blend of continuity, fresh thinking, and sector knowledge to ensure that Transpower remains future-ready and resilient. Their stewardship will be essential as we work to ensure a secure, efficient, and sustainable electricity system for all New Zealanders.”

These changes come at a pivotal time, as Transpower prepares to deliver on key infrastructure investments, expand grid capacity to meet rising electricity demand, and support New Zealand’s broader climate and energy transition goals.