IG Kashmir Emphasizes Proactive Crime Control

Inspector General of Police Kashmir V K Birdi reviewed the crime scenario in Baramulla district, focusing on intelligence-led and proactive policing. He stressed on targeted measures against drug trafficking and urged officers to enhance preventive and enforcement actions.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir V K Birdi undertook a comprehensive review of the crime situation in Baramulla district, assessing the efforts of the local police to curb criminal activities.

During the meeting, police officials presented data on crime trends, detection rates, and preventive measures, highlighting their strategic initiatives towards strengthening investigations and prosecutions.

Birdi emphasized the need for intelligence-led and proactive policing, particularly in drug-related offenses, and urged close monitoring of crime-prone areas and swift actions against habitual offenders.

