Hospital Outrage: Scuffle at IGMC Sparks Statewide Uproar

An altercation between a senior resident doctor and a patient at Indira Gandhi Medical College escalated from a verbal dispute to physical violence. The doctor was suspended, sparking protests and political demands for more severe consequences as an investigation into the incident unfolds.

Shimla | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An objection to being addressed informally led to a heated altercation resulting in violence at Indira Gandhi Medical College. A senior resident doctor and a patient were involved in a physical scuffle, captured on a viral video and drawing widespread outrage across the state.

The confrontation erupted when the patient, Arjun Singh, questioned the doctor's address, leading Dr. Raghav Narula to allegedly attack. The incident sparked state-level discussions with calls for the doctor's termination, casting a spotlight on conduct within medical institutions.

While the Resident Doctors Association defended Dr. Narula, claiming provocation from Singh, official investigations are underway. Authorities are assessing the incident's complexities to ensure a thorough and unbiased resolution, promising actions based on established facts.

