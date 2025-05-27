Judicial Officer Fights for Child Care Leave in Supreme Court
A woman judicial officer from Jharkhand has petitioned the Supreme Court against the denial of child care leave. She claims her request was rejected without explanation despite being a single parent and a high-ranking judge. The Supreme Court will hear her plea on May 29.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A judicial officer from Jharkhand has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the rejection of her child care leave application.
The plea has been slated for an urgent hearing on May 29 by a bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih.
Representing the officer, her counsel argued that as a single parent and an additional district judge, she had requested leave from June 10 to December due to her transfer to another location. The application was declined without explanation, prompting her to seek intervention from the apex court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement