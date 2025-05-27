Judicial Officer Fights for Child Care Leave in Supreme Court

A judicial officer from Jharkhand has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the rejection of her child care leave application.

The plea has been slated for an urgent hearing on May 29 by a bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih.

Representing the officer, her counsel argued that as a single parent and an additional district judge, she had requested leave from June 10 to December due to her transfer to another location. The application was declined without explanation, prompting her to seek intervention from the apex court.

(With inputs from agencies.)