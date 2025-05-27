Rajnath Singh Clears AMCA Execution Model to Boost Indigenous Defence

In a landmark decision aimed at transforming India’s defence manufacturing sector and reducing dependency on foreign technology, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has officially approved the Execution Model for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme. This marks a decisive step toward bolstering India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, particularly in the aerospace and defence domain.

The AMCA programme—spearheaded by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Department of Defence R&D—envisions the development of a state-of-the-art fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft. The project is now set to enter its developmental phase, supported by a newly established Execution Model that emphasizes equal participation from public and private sectors.

What is the AMCA?

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is India’s indigenous answer to the global race for stealth-capable, next-generation fighter jets. Designed to replace ageing fleets and enhance India’s tactical air power, the AMCA will be a multirole stealth aircraft featuring:

Stealth technology (reduced radar cross-section)

Supercruise capability

Advanced avionics

Internal weapon bays

AI-based systems

Next-gen electronic warfare suites

It is expected to serve both air superiority and deep-strike roles, and will eventually be integrated with advanced weapons and manned-unmanned teaming capabilities.

Execution Model: Enabling Competitive and Collaborative Innovation

Under the new Execution Model, Indian companies—whether in the public or private sector—will be invited to participate either individually, as joint ventures, or through consortia. The government aims to level the playing field, enabling both industry titans and emerging defence tech players to bid for AMCA-related roles.

The model provides for competitive selection based on both technical and financial capabilities, in line with India’s regulatory and national security frameworks. The ADA will remain the nodal agency responsible for the program’s execution and oversight, ensuring alignment with national defence objectives.

A formal Expression of Interest (EoI) will be issued shortly by ADA to initiate the process of industry engagement for the development phase of the AMCA prototype.

Public-Private Synergy for National Security

This approach breaks from traditional defence production norms where large state-run enterprises dominated, and reflects the government’s broader agenda of defence sector liberalization and industrial base expansion.

It enables knowledge transfer, encourages innovation through competition, and provides fertile ground for start-ups, MSMEs, and large enterprises to co-create world-class technologies under the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat umbrella.

Officials have indicated that the Execution Model is inspired by global best practices, yet tailored to India's unique industrial landscape and strategic priorities.

AMCA: A Cornerstone for Future Indian Air Power

The AMCA is a strategic cornerstone in India’s long-term defence posture. Once inducted, it will complement and eventually succeed current aircraft like the Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Rafale, while operating alongside the indigenous Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

The aircraft will be manufactured in phases, with the initial Mk-1 variant incorporating stealth and advanced avionics, and a subsequent Mk-2 variant featuring more advanced engines and combat capabilities, including sixth-generation elements like directed-energy weapons and autonomous operations.

Strengthening India's Global Defence Standing

India’s decision to pursue the AMCA program with a collaborative industry-based execution model not only reflects strategic foresight but also places the country among a select few globally working on fifth and sixth-generation fighter platforms. This development holds potential geopolitical and economic implications:

Strengthening self-reliance in defence and reducing import dependency.

Creating high-tech jobs and spurring defence R&D investment.

Enhancing defence exports under the “Make for World” initiative.

Road Ahead

With the approval of the execution model, ADA will now accelerate stakeholder engagement and move toward building the first prototypes of the AMCA. Detailed program timelines, development partnerships, and testing phases are expected to be outlined once the EoI phase concludes.

The Ministry of Defence sees the AMCA not just as a project but as a technological movement—one that could redefine India's aerospace manufacturing landscape and elevate its role in the global defence industry.